One of my New Year's resolutions for 2024 is to cut back on meat and dairy products. That's how I found Passion Flour, a vegan bakery. The intrigue: The Salt Lake City cafe, located in the Maven District, calls itself the "nation's first 100% plant-based French patisserie."

Best bites: I tried the bakery's delicious maple scone ($5.72) and an 8-ounce oat milk cappuccino ($5.72) to finish it off.

The vibe: The bakery has comfortable and ample seating that helped me get through the last couple of hours of my workday.