Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Monday joined 42 other mayors and county executives, urging the Department of Homeland Security to extend the automatic renewals of work authorization permits for migrants. Details: In a letter, municipal leaders asked the federal government to extend the grace period for expired Employment Authorization Documents from 180 days to 540.

The mayors of Denver, Newark, New Jersey, and New York City also signed on.

Why it matters: Leaders said they fear "communities will bear the economic costs" if immigrant workers lose their work permits and business opportunities.

What the letter said: "Cities and counties have made it clear that asylum seekers and immigrants need work permits, and we are frustrated that our communities' immigrants may soon lose their work authorization due to processing delays and the federal government's inaction."