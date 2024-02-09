Share on email (opens in new window)

Buffalo Wild Wings; Note: Based on sales data from Super Bowl LVII indicating which type sold more; Map: Sara Wise/Axios

Utah is one of 23 states that prefers their wings boneless to traditional, according to data from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Why it matters: The country's unofficial wing holiday, Super Bowl Sunday, is this weekend.

What's happening: Over 200 million U.S. adults are expected to tune in for Super Bowl LVIII, per the National Retail Federation.

Fans can watch the game on CBS, CBS.com, the CBS app and stream it on Paramount +. Kickoff is at 4:30pm.

There will be an alternate broadcast geared toward children on Nickelodeon.

Driving the news: Deciding where you want to snack on bone-in or boneless wings while you watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers can be stressful. We've got you covered.

The Green Pig Pub is throwing a watch party from 10am to 10pm.

The Locker Room in Sugar House will have raffles along with food and drink specials.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will air the game and feature a specialty menu that includes bites like pulled pork sliders, chicken wings and spicy tuna tostadas.

SaltFire Brewing will broadcast the game on the big screen.

Collie's Sports Bar in Park City will broadcast the game. The watering hole is accepting pre-orders for wings but they must be placed by today.

Gracie's will host a watch party starting at 4:30 and display the game on every screen.

Scorez Sports Bar in Lehi will throw a watch party from 2:30pm–10:30pm. Raffle tickets for prizes will be distributed. The cover fee is $5.