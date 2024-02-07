57 mins ago - Things to Do

6 anticipated Salt Lake bars and clubs we're watching

A bunch of new bars and clubs are expected to open in Salt Lake City in the coming months.

First up: Ontop Lounge & Grill's grand opening is set for Feb. 17 at 328 S. State.

  • The bar hasn't released a lot of details, but it's advertising Florida-based DJ Genesis Saettone for its debut next week.

What's next: Two new spots were projected to open soon on Main Street, per state liquor licensing records.

  • Felt Bar & Eatery is putting the finishing touches on 341 S. Main, wrote Downtown Alliance spokesperson Joshua Jones. One of the co-owners is a 15-year veteran of nearby (and wonderful) Takashi.
  • Aker Restaurant and Lounge plans to open this spring with a Japanese menu and upscale digs in the Boston Building at 9 E. Exchange Place, Jones reported.

What we're watching: Thieves Guild, a new microcidery and taproom in development in the Central 9th neighborhood, estimated an April opening in the latest projections filed with the state Department of Alcoholic Services.

Reality check: Bars frequently do not meet the timelines listed in DABS projections.

  • But at least some of these venues appear to be fast on their way to opening their doors.
