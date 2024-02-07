Share on email (opens in new window)

A bunch of new bars and clubs are expected to open in Salt Lake City in the coming months.

First up: Ontop Lounge & Grill's grand opening is set for Feb. 17 at 328 S. State.

The bar hasn't released a lot of details, but it's advertising Florida-based DJ Genesis Saettone for its debut next week.

What's next: Two new spots were projected to open soon on Main Street, per state liquor licensing records.

Felt Bar & Eatery is putting the finishing touches on 341 S. Main, wrote Downtown Alliance spokesperson Joshua Jones. One of the co-owners is a 15-year veteran of nearby (and wonderful) Takashi.

Aker Restaurant and Lounge plans to open this spring with a Japanese menu and upscale digs in the Boston Building at 9 E. Exchange Place, Jones reported.

What we're watching: Thieves Guild, a new microcidery and taproom in development in the Central 9th neighborhood, estimated an April opening in the latest projections filed with the state Department of Alcoholic Services.

Neptune's Palace, a long-planned, themed tiki bar at the Gateway, expects to open in May.

After construction delays, the owners of Repeal hope to open in August at the old Bourbon House location in the Walker Building.

Reality check: Bars frequently do not meet the timelines listed in DABS projections.