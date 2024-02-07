57 mins ago - Things to Do
6 anticipated Salt Lake bars and clubs we're watching
A bunch of new bars and clubs are expected to open in Salt Lake City in the coming months.
First up: Ontop Lounge & Grill's grand opening is set for Feb. 17 at 328 S. State.
- The bar hasn't released a lot of details, but it's advertising Florida-based DJ Genesis Saettone for its debut next week.
What's next: Two new spots were projected to open soon on Main Street, per state liquor licensing records.
- Felt Bar & Eatery is putting the finishing touches on 341 S. Main, wrote Downtown Alliance spokesperson Joshua Jones. One of the co-owners is a 15-year veteran of nearby (and wonderful) Takashi.
- Aker Restaurant and Lounge plans to open this spring with a Japanese menu and upscale digs in the Boston Building at 9 E. Exchange Place, Jones reported.
What we're watching: Thieves Guild, a new microcidery and taproom in development in the Central 9th neighborhood, estimated an April opening in the latest projections filed with the state Department of Alcoholic Services.
- Neptune's Palace, a long-planned, themed tiki bar at the Gateway, expects to open in May.
- After construction delays, the owners of Repeal hope to open in August at the old Bourbon House location in the Walker Building.
Reality check: Bars frequently do not meet the timelines listed in DABS projections.
- But at least some of these venues appear to be fast on their way to opening their doors.
