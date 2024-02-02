Koyoté, Salt Lake City's newest ramen shop, opens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Japanese restaurant Koyoté opened to the public this week, offering ramen and small plates.

Why it matters: The eatery in Salt Lake City's west side answers the wishes of Fairpark residents who've longed for a new neighborhood restaurant.

The ramen shop, owned by Hiro Taiga and Felipe Oliveira, is located in a mostly residential neighborhood, where restaurants and grocery stores within walking distance are scarce.

It's adjacent to Salt Lake City's Marmalade District, a fast-growing neighborhood that's seen a flurry of new eateries and apartment complexes open in recent years.

Details: The restaurant serves a variety of small bites, including crispy "karage" wings ($9) and house gyoza ($6), for foodies looking for a mix of appetizers. Koyoté serves alcoholic beverages, including sake, wine and Japanese beers.

Koyoté's American Shoyu. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

By the numbers: While the restaurant boasts high-end finishes, no menu items are more than $14. Taiga told Axios that was intentional to make the restaurant price points accessible to "everyone."

Context: Taiga sharpened his ramen skills after working in ramen shops and attending culinary school in Japan.

He formerly worked as a corporate chef for Happy Sumo and as restaurant director for Sapa Investment Group, where he met Olivera.

What they're saying: "I wanted to bring traditional ramen that you could get anywhere in Japan," Taiga told Axios Salt Lake City. "I just want to bring the fundamentals."

Koyoté's house gyoza and garage wings.

Flashback: The restaurant (at 551 W. 400 North) is situated where the Cordova's El Rancho used to sit.

💭 My thought bubble: I devoured Koyoté's American Shoyu ramen ($14), a clear broth that bathes tender smoked brisket and a soft-boiled, marinated egg.