1 hour ago - News

Koyoté, Salt Lake City's newest ramen shop, opens

headshot
A swanky restaurant with soft wood.

Courtesy: Koyoté

Japanese restaurant Koyoté opened to the public this week, offering ramen and small plates.

Why it matters: The eatery in Salt Lake City's west side answers the wishes of Fairpark residents who've longed for a new neighborhood restaurant.

  • The ramen shop, owned by Hiro Taiga and Felipe Oliveira, is located in a mostly residential neighborhood, where restaurants and grocery stores within walking distance are scarce.
  • It's adjacent to Salt Lake City's Marmalade District, a fast-growing neighborhood that's seen a flurry of new eateries and apartment complexes open in recent years.

Details: The restaurant serves a variety of small bites, including crispy "karage" wings ($9) and house gyoza ($6), for foodies looking for a mix of appetizers. Koyoté serves alcoholic beverages, including sake, wine and Japanese beers.

A bowl of ramen.
Koyoté's American Shoyu. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

By the numbers: While the restaurant boasts high-end finishes, no menu items are more than $14. Taiga told Axios that was intentional to make the restaurant price points accessible to "everyone."

Context: Taiga sharpened his ramen skills after working in ramen shops and attending culinary school in Japan.

  • He formerly worked as a corporate chef for Happy Sumo and as restaurant director for Sapa Investment Group, where he met Olivera.

What they're saying: "I wanted to bring traditional ramen that you could get anywhere in Japan," Taiga told Axios Salt Lake City. "I just want to bring the fundamentals."

A variety of appetizers, including fried chicken wings and gyoza.
Koyoté's house gyoza and garage wings.

Flashback: The restaurant (at 551 W. 400 North) is situated where the Cordova's El Rancho used to sit.

💭 My thought bubble: I devoured Koyoté's American Shoyu ramen ($14), a clear broth that bathes tender smoked brisket and a soft-boiled, marinated egg.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more