Koyoté, Salt Lake City's newest ramen shop, opens
Japanese restaurant Koyoté opened to the public this week, offering ramen and small plates.
Why it matters: The eatery in Salt Lake City's west side answers the wishes of Fairpark residents who've longed for a new neighborhood restaurant.
- The ramen shop, owned by Hiro Taiga and Felipe Oliveira, is located in a mostly residential neighborhood, where restaurants and grocery stores within walking distance are scarce.
- It's adjacent to Salt Lake City's Marmalade District, a fast-growing neighborhood that's seen a flurry of new eateries and apartment complexes open in recent years.
Details: The restaurant serves a variety of small bites, including crispy "karage" wings ($9) and house gyoza ($6), for foodies looking for a mix of appetizers. Koyoté serves alcoholic beverages, including sake, wine and Japanese beers.
By the numbers: While the restaurant boasts high-end finishes, no menu items are more than $14. Taiga told Axios that was intentional to make the restaurant price points accessible to "everyone."
Context: Taiga sharpened his ramen skills after working in ramen shops and attending culinary school in Japan.
- He formerly worked as a corporate chef for Happy Sumo and as restaurant director for Sapa Investment Group, where he met Olivera.
What they're saying: "I wanted to bring traditional ramen that you could get anywhere in Japan," Taiga told Axios Salt Lake City. "I just want to bring the fundamentals."
Flashback: The restaurant (at 551 W. 400 North) is situated where the Cordova's El Rancho used to sit.
💭 My thought bubble: I devoured Koyoté's American Shoyu ramen ($14), a clear broth that bathes tender smoked brisket and a soft-boiled, marinated egg.
