Loki Coffee's buttery breakfast sliders melt in your mouth

A plate with four buttery rolls sitting on a wooden table.

Loki Coffee's breakfast sliders. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

I stopped by Loki Coffee for my usual iced matcha latte when a food item new to the menu caught my attention.

Details: Loki's breakfast sliders ($7.95) are made with egg frittata, white cheddar and Japanese mayo.

  • Each mini sandwich is made with a sweet Hawaiian roll, topped with garlic butter and served with a side of creamy cilantro pesto for dipping.
  • You can add honey-cured bacon for an additional $2 — and it's worth it.

The bottom line: These rolls are among the best breakfast sandwiches I've tried in Salt Lake City thanks to their buttery goodness. They are also ideal for sharing.

