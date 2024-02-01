Loki Coffee's buttery breakfast sliders melt in your mouth

Share on email (opens in new window)

I stopped by Loki Coffee for my usual iced matcha latte when a food item new to the menu caught my attention.

Details: Loki's breakfast sliders ($7.95) are made with egg frittata, white cheddar and Japanese mayo.

Each mini sandwich is made with a sweet Hawaiian roll, topped with garlic butter and served with a side of creamy cilantro pesto for dipping.

You can add honey-cured bacon for an additional $2 — and it's worth it.

The bottom line: These rolls are among the best breakfast sandwiches I've tried in Salt Lake City thanks to their buttery goodness. They are also ideal for sharing.