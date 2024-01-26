Utah legislative recap: What you missed during Week 2

Share on email (opens in new window)

Utah Democrats dressed in black Thursday to mourn the likely passage of two divisive bills, one that would dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and another restricting transgender people's access to certain sex-designated facilities.

What they're saying: "We are hurting," said Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City) at the Capitol Thursday.

Democrats called on Republican Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the bills.

Details: Weighing constitutional concerns, state lawmakers this week overhauled H.B. 257, but later restored restrictions on transgender people's access to sex-designated bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The latest: As the bill is now written, transgender people would be barred from using sex-specific restrooms in government-operated buildings and public K-12 schools. If passed, transgender people would also be banned from using public showers and locker rooms that correlate with their gender identity.

What's next: Both measures are expected to pass the Utah House on Friday before making their way to the governor's desk.

💬 This is a weekly feature to catch up quickly on what's happening during Utah's legislative session.