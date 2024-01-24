Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess during the screening and Q&A for "Ninety-Five Senses" at UTA on Nov. 9, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Utah filmmakers who stunned audiences with the release of the cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite" at the Sundance Film Festival 20 years ago are now Academy Award nominees.

Driving the news: The Academy Awards on Tuesday announced the 2024 nominees for Hollywood's most-coveted prize.

Details: "Ninety-Five Senses," co-directed by married couple Jerusha and Jared Hess, was named a finalist in the "Animated Short Film" category, along with four other flicks.

The 14-minute short is an "ode to the body's five senses delivered by a man with little time left to enjoy them," per IMBD.

The big pictures: Films nominated for "Best Picture" include "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Past Lives."

What we're watching: The 96th Academy Awards is slated for March 10 in Los Angeles.