That's a wrap on Week 1 of Utah's 45-day lawmaking session.

The big picture: Utah House Republicans prioritized moving controversial bills that touch on DEI in higher-ed and public bathroom access for transgender Utahns through respective committees.

What we're watching: HB 269 filed this week by state Rep. Michael Petersen (R-North Logan) would require public schools to put up a poster or framed copy of the "Ten Commandments" in a prominent location.

SB 57, co-sponsored by state Sen. Scott Sandall (R-Tremonton) seeks to prohibit federal overreach in Utah if state lawmakers determine the directive is unconstitutional.

Such directives include a statute passed by Congress; a U.S. president's executive order; and a federal agency's rules or regulations.

That bill passed the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee this week after a 5-2 vote. It now requires a final vote in the Senate before advancing to the House.

HB 303, co-sponsored by state Rep. Jeff Stenquist (R-Draper), would bar school employees from "endorsing, promoting, or disparaging" beliefs around religion, politics, sexual orientation and gender identity.

💬 This is a weekly feature to catch up quickly on what's happening during Utah's legislative session.