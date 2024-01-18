55 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekend events: Great Salt Lake art exhibit, Thunder vs. Jazz

If you're skipping the Sundance Film Festival, here are some other weekend events to keep you busy:

🏀 Thunder vs. Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at this home game.

When: Thursday at 7pm

Where: Delta Center

Cost: Tickets start at $19

🖼️ Lake Effect

Modern West Fine Art will showcase a temporary exhibit featuring the plight of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

When: The opening reception is Friday from 6-8pm

Where: 412 S. 700 W.

Cost: Free

❤️ West-side love

Xolo Masa Co. is hosting an event celebrating Salt Lake City's west-side neighborhoods featuring art and food.

When: Friday 6-10pm

Where: Mestizo Gallery, 95 S. Rio Grande St.

Cost: Free

