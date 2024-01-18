Weekend events: Great Salt Lake art exhibit, Thunder vs. Jazz

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're skipping the Sundance Film Festival, here are some other weekend events to keep you busy:

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at this home game.

When: Thursday at 7pm

Where: Delta Center

Cost: Tickets start at $19

Modern West Fine Art will showcase a temporary exhibit featuring the plight of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

When: The opening reception is Friday from 6-8pm

Where: 412 S. 700 W.

Cost: Free

Xolo Masa Co. is hosting an event celebrating Salt Lake City's west-side neighborhoods featuring art and food.

When: Friday 6-10pm

Where: Mestizo Gallery, 95 S. Rio Grande St.

Cost: Free