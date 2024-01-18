55 mins ago - Things to Do
Weekend events: Great Salt Lake art exhibit, Thunder vs. Jazz
If you're skipping the Sundance Film Festival, here are some other weekend events to keep you busy:
🏀 Thunder vs. Jazz
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at this home game.
When: Thursday at 7pm
Where: Delta Center
Cost: Tickets start at $19
🖼️ Lake Effect
Modern West Fine Art will showcase a temporary exhibit featuring the plight of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
When: The opening reception is Friday from 6-8pm
Where: 412 S. 700 W.
Cost: Free
❤️ West-side love
Xolo Masa Co. is hosting an event celebrating Salt Lake City's west-side neighborhoods featuring art and food.
When: Friday 6-10pm
Where: Mestizo Gallery, 95 S. Rio Grande St.
Cost: Free
