Sundance Film Festival hosts free public panels in Park City

Theater marquis reads "Sundance Film Festival"

Photo: Courtesy of the Sundance Institute

The Sundance Film Festival is hosting panel discussions — free and open to the public — featuring notable directors and actors in Park City from Jan. 19–26.

Details: This year's Beyond Film lineup includes talks with "Ocean's Eleven" director Steven Soderbergh, "The Social Network" actor Jesse Eisenberg and "Insecure" actor Jay Ellis.

What they're saying: "These events enable audiences to go beyond the screens … to meaningfully connect with artists and their stories," Ania Trzebiatowska, the program's curator, said in a statement.

Be smart: Check out the Beyond Film schedule.

