Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Sundance Film Festival is hosting panel discussions — free and open to the public — featuring notable directors and actors in Park City from Jan. 19–26.

Details: This year's Beyond Film lineup includes talks with "Ocean's Eleven" director Steven Soderbergh, "The Social Network" actor Jesse Eisenberg and "Insecure" actor Jay Ellis.

What they're saying: "These events enable audiences to go beyond the screens … to meaningfully connect with artists and their stories," Ania Trzebiatowska, the program's curator, said in a statement.

Be smart: Check out the Beyond Film schedule.