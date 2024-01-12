Salt Lake City bars to help you stick to Dry January
Dry January can be tough to maintain, especially as freezing temperatures keep most people indoors.
Yes, but: Limiting alcohol consumption can have several health benefits, per the CDC. Plus, it feels great to wake up without a hangover on a Saturday morning.
If you enjoy the ritual of meeting with your friends for drinks, here are three Salt Lake City bars with mocktails on the menu:
Lake Effect
This downtown cocktail bar features zero-proof versions of a piña colada, Old Fashioned and Strawberry Fields, plus a selection of non-alcoholic beers.
Our pick: "Garden Party," made with non-alcoholic gin, cucumber, habanero honey, pineapple and lime ($12)
The intrigue: The bar features live music every day of the week.
BackDoor
Five fruity, alcohol-free libations are on the menu at the cozy speakeasy behind Laziz Kitchen's downtown location.
Our pick: "Medicine Ball," mixed with rosemary, lemon and mango elixir ($8)
Tip: The hummus is among the best in town.
Laurel Brasserie & Bar
The upscale bar inside The Grand America Hotel offers five zero-proof cocktails, including a hibiscus tea-infused libation called "Eastside."
Our pick: "Tamarind Ginger Spritz," concocted with tamarind ginger confit, lime and sparkling water ($7)
The intrigue: Most of the bar menu's items — fried oyster mushrooms and arancini — are under $13.
