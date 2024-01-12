Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dry January can be tough to maintain, especially as freezing temperatures keep most people indoors.

Yes, but: Limiting alcohol consumption can have several health benefits, per the CDC. Plus, it feels great to wake up without a hangover on a Saturday morning.

If you enjoy the ritual of meeting with your friends for drinks, here are three Salt Lake City bars with mocktails on the menu:

This downtown cocktail bar features zero-proof versions of a piña colada, Old Fashioned and Strawberry Fields, plus a selection of non-alcoholic beers.

Our pick: "Garden Party," made with non-alcoholic gin, cucumber, habanero honey, pineapple and lime ($12)

The intrigue: The bar features live music every day of the week.

Five fruity, alcohol-free libations are on the menu at the cozy speakeasy behind Laziz Kitchen's downtown location.

Our pick: "Medicine Ball," mixed with rosemary, lemon and mango elixir ($8)

Tip: The hummus is among the best in town.

The upscale bar inside The Grand America Hotel offers five zero-proof cocktails, including a hibiscus tea-infused libation called "Eastside."

Our pick: "Tamarind Ginger Spritz," concocted with tamarind ginger confit, lime and sparkling water ($7)

The intrigue: Most of the bar menu's items — fried oyster mushrooms and arancini — are under $13.