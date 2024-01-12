New BYU course explores the philosophy of Taylor Swift

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift attends the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty

A new BYU course delves into the philosophical concepts in Taylor Swift's lyrics.

Driving the news: "Philoswiftie" is the informal name of the winter course designed by Ryan Davis, a die-hard fan and philosophy professor at Brigham Young University, The BYU Universe reported this week.

The political science course's formal name is ""Miss Americana: Taylor Swift, Ethics and Political Society," KSL.com reports.

Details: Davis said he was first inspired by "Teardrops on my guitar," in which a 17-year-old Swift sings of keeping her love a secret from a boy who loves someone else.

"All these questions are questions about ethics, and she's just interested in the ethics of all of those things," Davis told The Universe "… And so even though it's pop music; it's pop music that's about the moral structure of relationships."

The latest: Enrollment is full for the first semester.

The big picture: Swift is the subject of growing academic interest, with Stanford, Berkeley, University of Texas and NYU among the universities offering courses about her music.