Substantial snowfall is expected in Northern Utah

Northern Utah is set to get slammed with snowfall this week, according to the National Weather Service.

What's happening: Heavy snow is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Northern Utah mountains are expected to get between 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Meanwhile, varying levels of snowfall are forecasted every day in Salt Lake City until Monday morning.

Strong winds could reduce visibility on Utah roads.

Threat level: The Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a "high" danger backcountry avalanche warning through Friday morning.

Be smart: The NWS recommends carrying a winter survival kit in your vehicle and giving yourself adequate time to get to your destination safely and on time.