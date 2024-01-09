Jan 9, 2024 - News
Jennifer Lawrence says "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast deserves an Oscar
Actor Jennifer Lawrence called the explosive season-ender of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" the "best reality TV finale, I think, ever," at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday.
What she said: The "No Hard Feelings" star told E! News the Salt Lake City cast deserved an Oscar for their performance.
- "I'll give them mine. I don't care," she said. "They deserve it."
What we're watching: Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer for new RHOSLC content.
- The first segment of the reality TV show's three-part reunion airs Tuesday on Bravo! You can also stream it on Peacock the next day.
