Jan 9, 2024 - News

Jennifer Lawrence says "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast deserves an Oscar

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Jennifer Lawrence called the explosive season-ender of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" the "best reality TV finale, I think, ever," at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday.

What she said: The "No Hard Feelings" star told E! News the Salt Lake City cast deserved an Oscar for their performance.

  • "I'll give them mine. I don't care," she said. "They deserve it."

What we're watching: Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer for new RHOSLC content.

  • The first segment of the reality TV show's three-part reunion airs Tuesday on Bravo! You can also stream it on Peacock the next day.
