Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Jennifer Lawrence called the explosive season-ender of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" the "best reality TV finale, I think, ever," at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday.

What she said: The "No Hard Feelings" star told E! News the Salt Lake City cast deserved an Oscar for their performance.

"I'll give them mine. I don't care," she said. "They deserve it."

What we're watching: Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer for new RHOSLC content.