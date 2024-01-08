Deadline to switch party affiliations in Utah is looming
Most Utah voters have until Jan. 9 to change their political party affiliation if they want to participate in upcoming Republican primaries.
Why it matters: Because Republicans dominate statewide elections, some Democratic and unaffiliated voters participate in Utah's GOP closed primary elections to make their voices heard.
Context: In an effort to limit what critics call "party raiding," the Republican-dominated state Legislature approved a law in 2021 prohibiting party switching after March 31.
- A law that passed last year moved up the party-switching deadline for elections held during presidential election years.
Flashback: In 2020, about 100,000 Utah voters changed their party affiliation to Republican in the six months leading up to the closely watched GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a study by Princeton University's Electoral Innovation Lab.
- Yes, but: The surge in Republican registrations that year was fueled by unaffiliated voters, not Democrats, with the majority remaining as registered Republicans, researchers found.
What's next: Registered Republicans can participate in the presidential preference poll on Super Tuesday slated for March 5.
- Other primaries — governor, attorney general, U.S. House and U.S. Senate — are scheduled for June 25.
Of note: Unaffiliated voters must register to vote by June 14 for the regular primaries to get a mail-in ballot.
Be smart: If you're interested in changing your party registration, but didn't receive a form in the mail to change it, you can fill one out online and drop it off at the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office by 5pm Jan. 9.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.