Lots of free, fun places to take kids during winter in Salt Lake
Need to keep the kids busy? Want to escape the cold, dirty winter air?
Here are lots of free indoor activities for kids and families in 2024:
Not your mom's story time
The county and city library systems have sooooo many events and activities:
- Regular clubs and meetings for computer coding, chess, gaming, YA readers and casual hangs
- Free use of LEGOs, video and tabletop games and other toys
- Scavenger hunts
- Reading practice with therapy dogs
- Arts, crafts and science projects
- A formal dance for teens
- Live music, puppet shows and, of course, story time
How it works: Scan the calendars for literally dozens of options each day.
Museums on a budget
- The Utah Museum of Fine Art offers free admission on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month.
- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art suggests a $10 donation, but it's OK to pay what you can.
- The Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts in Liberty Park is always free and fun.
- The Sorenson Unity Center gallery has rotating exhibits, usually with hands-on elements.
- The Gale Center Museum in South Jordan has kid-friendly interactive exhibits and craft kits.
- Take the kids to the Utah State Capitol for a free tour.
- Use the Pioneer Memorial Museum's floor-by-floor online guide to make a scavenger hunt.
- Visit the Fort Douglas Military Museum.
Play and learn
- Clark Planetarium is the big winner among Salt Lake's free, indoor "playgrounds," with outstanding interactive exhibits and a jungle gym.
- Shops at South Town has a free playground and family "Kids Club" parties on the third Thursday of each month.
- Hit the City Creek play area by the food court.
Try something new
- The Mundi Project offers pay-what-you-can music classes at community centers in Salt Lake City, Kearns and Provo.
- Code Ninjas, with four Salt Lake locations, offers a free drop-in session to start learning coding.
- Take a free ice skating class next week at one of three Salt Lake County rinks.
- Clever Cucumber offers free art classes and studio access in Rose Park.
- Lakeshore Learning occasionally hosts free educational activities — like slime-making later this month.
- Pray for a good roll at open-play sessions hosted by game shops like Game Night, Legendarium, Oasis or Mind Games. Call first for age range estimates.
- Home Depot hosts craft and building projects for kids on the first Saturday of each month.
