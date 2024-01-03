Jan 3, 2024 - Things to Do

Lots of free, fun places to take kids during winter in Salt Lake

headshot
Illustration of a wooden arrow sign, featuring a dollar sign with a no-sign on top of it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Need to keep the kids busy? Want to escape the cold, dirty winter air?

Here are lots of free indoor activities for kids and families in 2024:

Not your mom's story time

The county and city library systems have sooooo many events and activities:

How it works: Scan the calendars for literally dozens of options each day.

Museums on a budget

Play and learn

  • Clark Planetarium is the big winner among Salt Lake's free, indoor "playgrounds," with outstanding interactive exhibits and a jungle gym.
  • Shops at South Town has a free playground and family "Kids Club" parties on the third Thursday of each month.

Try something new

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more