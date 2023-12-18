I attended my first Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's annual Christmas concert last week after living in Utah for over a decade.

What happened: Michael Maliakel, who currently stars in "Aladdin" on Broadway and actor Lesley Nicol, of the TV show "Downton Abbey," were this year's concert guests.

Maliakel belted out classics, like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and music from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," while Nicol was the evening's narrator.

Of note: It's the second time a live audience has been invited to attend the Christmas concert since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deseret News reported, with nearly 15,000 people attending opening night last Thursday of the show's three-day run.

What they're saying: "I did very much grow up with the Tabernacle Choir," Maliakel told reporters at a news conference on Friday, noting the world-famous group's Christmas specials on PBS "were a crucial part" of the holidays.

💭 My thought bubble: I was immediately impressed with the pitch-perfect performances, the flow of the production and the elaborate set design.

What's next: This year's concert is slated to be broadcast globally in December 2024.