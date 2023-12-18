Tabernacle Choir's Christmas concert stuns with Broadway star
I attended my first Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's annual Christmas concert last week after living in Utah for over a decade.
What happened: Michael Maliakel, who currently stars in "Aladdin" on Broadway and actor Lesley Nicol, of the TV show "Downton Abbey," were this year's concert guests.
- Maliakel belted out classics, like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and music from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," while Nicol was the evening's narrator.
Of note: It's the second time a live audience has been invited to attend the Christmas concert since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deseret News reported, with nearly 15,000 people attending opening night last Thursday of the show's three-day run.
What they're saying: "I did very much grow up with the Tabernacle Choir," Maliakel told reporters at a news conference on Friday, noting the world-famous group's Christmas specials on PBS "were a crucial part" of the holidays.
💭 My thought bubble: I was immediately impressed with the pitch-perfect performances, the flow of the production and the elaborate set design.
What's next: This year's concert is slated to be broadcast globally in December 2024.
- PBS and BYUtv are currently streaming last year's concert, featuring Broadway singer Lea Salonga and actor Sir David Suchet.
