Drömmar cookies left of the krumkake (cones), with the specs of white sugar on top. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

It's cookie time, and we all want to impress.

But the notion of "secret" recipes that you're not planning to sell has always baffled me.

State of play: My favorite family recipe is for my Aunt Fran's drömmar — Swedish Dream Cookies.

I've never seen them outside my family, even though recipes circulate online.

Why it matters: You're all missing out on the lightest sugar-and-vanilla bombs ever to trigger an addiction.

The magic is in the pearled sugar.

So here it is: The recipe for drömmar, AKA Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cookies, AKA Better-Than-Sex Cookies, AKA Not-My-Personal-Intellectual-Property Cookies.

Ingredients: Check Ikea or the Old Dutch Store for the more obscure items if you don't want to order them online.

1.5 sticks butter

1 ⅔ c granulated sugar

⅔ c vegetable oil

1 tbs vanilla sugar (vaniljsocker)

2 ⅓ c all-purpose flour

1 tsp baker's ammonia (I use ⅔ tsp here for altitude.)

Pearled sugar for dipping — Swedish, not Belgian (Belgian pearls are way too big)

Directions: Preheat oven to 300° F.