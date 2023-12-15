Dec 15, 2023 - Food and Drink

Swedish Dream Cookies: The best, not-so-secret dessert you've never tasted

Drömmar cookies left of the krumkake (cones), with the specs of white sugar on top. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

It's cookie time, and we all want to impress.

  • But the notion of "secret" recipes that you're not planning to sell has always baffled me.

State of play: My favorite family recipe is for my Aunt Fran's drömmar — Swedish Dream Cookies.

  • I've never seen them outside my family, even though recipes circulate online.

Why it matters: You're all missing out on the lightest sugar-and-vanilla bombs ever to trigger an addiction.

  • The magic is in the pearled sugar.

So here it is: The recipe for drömmar, AKA Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cookies, AKA Better-Than-Sex Cookies, AKA Not-My-Personal-Intellectual-Property Cookies.

Ingredients: Check Ikea or the Old Dutch Store for the more obscure items if you don't want to order them online.

  • 1.5 sticks butter
  • 1 ⅔ c granulated sugar
  • ⅔ c vegetable oil
  • 1 tbs vanilla sugar (vaniljsocker)
  • 2 ⅓ c all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baker's ammonia (I use ⅔ tsp here for altitude.)
  • Pearled sugar for dipping — Swedish, not Belgian (Belgian pearls are way too big)

Directions: Preheat oven to 300° F.

  • Cream granulated sugar and butter with a mixer until it's light and fluffy.
  • Mix in oil a little at a time.
  • Add vanilla sugar.
  • Stir baker's ammonia into flour and mix into the batter.
  • Roll dough into ¾-inch to 1-inch balls, dip the top in pearled sugar and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.
  • Bake 20-25 minutes at 300 degrees.
  • Cool — and enjoy!
