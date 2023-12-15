Dec 15, 2023 - Food and Drink
Swedish Dream Cookies: The best, not-so-secret dessert you've never tasted
It's cookie time, and we all want to impress.
- But the notion of "secret" recipes that you're not planning to sell has always baffled me.
State of play: My favorite family recipe is for my Aunt Fran's drömmar — Swedish Dream Cookies.
- I've never seen them outside my family, even though recipes circulate online.
Why it matters: You're all missing out on the lightest sugar-and-vanilla bombs ever to trigger an addiction.
- The magic is in the pearled sugar.
So here it is: The recipe for drömmar, AKA Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cookies, AKA Better-Than-Sex Cookies, AKA Not-My-Personal-Intellectual-Property Cookies.
Ingredients: Check Ikea or the Old Dutch Store for the more obscure items if you don't want to order them online.
- 1.5 sticks butter
- 1 ⅔ c granulated sugar
- ⅔ c vegetable oil
- 1 tbs vanilla sugar (vaniljsocker)
- 2 ⅓ c all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baker's ammonia (I use ⅔ tsp here for altitude.)
- Pearled sugar for dipping — Swedish, not Belgian (Belgian pearls are way too big)
Directions: Preheat oven to 300° F.
- Cream granulated sugar and butter with a mixer until it's light and fluffy.
- Mix in oil a little at a time.
- Add vanilla sugar.
- Stir baker's ammonia into flour and mix into the batter.
- Roll dough into ¾-inch to 1-inch balls, dip the top in pearled sugar and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.
- Bake 20-25 minutes at 300 degrees.
- Cool — and enjoy!
