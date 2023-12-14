1 hour ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake City weekend events: "A Christmas Carol," holiday cookies

headshot
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Here are a few suggestions to get into the holiday spirit this week:

🎭 Rocky Dale Davis

The Las Vegas-based comedian, who has worked with Kevin Hart, is slinging jokes at Wise Guys at The Gateway.

When: Thursday at 7pm

Admission: $25 per ticket

🎄 A Christmas Carol

Starting tomorrow, Charles Dickins' classic Christmas story takes the stage at the Parker Theatre in South Salt Lake.

When: Friday through Dec. 23; showtimes vary depending on the day

Admission: $27 per ticket

🍪 Decorate cookies

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in downtown is hosting a holiday cookie-decorating event that will feature a hot chocolate bar and photos with Santa.

When: Saturday 11am-2pm

Admission: Free

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more