Salt Lake City weekend events: "A Christmas Carol," holiday cookies
Here are a few suggestions to get into the holiday spirit this week:
🎭 Rocky Dale Davis
The Las Vegas-based comedian, who has worked with Kevin Hart, is slinging jokes at Wise Guys at The Gateway.
When: Thursday at 7pm
Admission: $25 per ticket
🎄 A Christmas Carol
Starting tomorrow, Charles Dickins' classic Christmas story takes the stage at the Parker Theatre in South Salt Lake.
When: Friday through Dec. 23; showtimes vary depending on the day
Admission: $27 per ticket
🍪 Decorate cookies
The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in downtown is hosting a holiday cookie-decorating event that will feature a hot chocolate bar and photos with Santa.
When: Saturday 11am-2pm
Admission: Free
