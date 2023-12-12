Dec 12, 2023 - News
Utah students' ACT scores drop — but less than nation's
Utah's average ACT score is higher than the national average — but lower than students scored before the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the numbers: The statewide average composite ACT score in 2023 is 19.9, while the national mean is 19.5.
- In 2014 the statewide average was 20.8.
The intrigue: Utah students' ACT scores were consistently slightly below the nation's until 2021, when they rose and then fell — but less sharply than scores did nationally.
- That's consistent with elementary and middle school testing that showed Utah's pandemic drop in scores was less severe than what students experienced nationally.
