Dec 12, 2023 - News

Utah students' ACT scores drop — but less than nation's

headshot
Data: ACT; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: ACT; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's average ACT score is higher than the national average — but lower than students scored before the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the numbers: The statewide average composite ACT score in 2023 is 19.9, while the national mean is 19.5.

  • In 2014 the statewide average was 20.8.

The intrigue: Utah students' ACT scores were consistently slightly below the nation's until 2021, when they rose and then fell — but less sharply than scores did nationally.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more