The Utah family in viral footage of their neighbor's racist harassment of them plan to file a civil lawsuit against her, their attorney told Axios Salt Lake City.

Driving the news: Social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a 6.5-minute video on X late Monday that shows filmed interactions between the Midvale family and the neighbor. The video has since been viewed over a million times.

The video shows a woman, whom the city of Midvale identified as Kathryn Smith, 67, approaching the family's home and yelling vulgarities at the family and their children on various occasions.

In addition, the video includes audio of a woman off-camera shouting the n-word while driving down the road past the family's home.

While that person isn't seen in the video, the family's attorney, Tyler Ayres, tells Axios the driver was Smith.

Of note: Axios attempted to contact Smith on a cell phone number listed on LexisNexis, but the call went to voicemail.

What they're saying: "They've lost work over it, and they've had to keep kids home from school because of it. They're all in therapy over it, and so it's cost them significant money," Ayres said.

The family identifies as Black and interracial, Ayres said.

The latest: The attorney said the family planned to meet with Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"It's hard to describe how disgusted I feel learning that one of our Midvale families is living in a situation where they are dealing with regular racist tirades and feeling their safety is at risk," Stevenson posted on X late Monday.

The mayor added he's in contact with city management and law enforcement authorities "so we can work on solutions that provide justice for this family."

Details: Ayres alleged Smith began tormenting the family shortly after they moved into the neighborhood in 2019.

Yes, but: Complaints made to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake and to the neighborhood's HOA have not stopped Smith's behavior, Ayres said.

Complaints made to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake and to the neighborhood's HOA have not stopped Smith's behavior, Ayres said. "They started filming once they realized that calling the police wouldn't do any good," Ayres said.

Unified Police Department in a statement Tuesday said they're investigating the reported harassment.

The big picture: Black Utahns, who account for less than 2% of the state population, have long encountered racism in the Beehive State.

Last year, former Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, who played on the team between 2017-2022, described the racism he experienced in Utah as "draining."

Flashback: Smith was charged with one count of assault, a Class B misdemeanor, in June after she approached the family screaming and "forcibly poked" the pregnant mother's belly before "pushing her with both hands in the stomach," per the charges.