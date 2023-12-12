Dec 12, 2023 - Food and Drink

Salt Lake Loki Coffee offers tasty lattes in sophisticated space

Loki Coffee. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Salt Lake City's Central City neighborhood has a new coffee destination.

Driving the news: Loki Coffee, co-founded by Herminia Dela Cruz He and Jake He, opened last month and offers a selection of espresso-based beverages, teas and drips in a modern, stylish space.

The intrigue: The coffeehouse (325 East 900 South) also sells baked goods, including white chocolate chip ube cookies, from the beloved Tomodachi Bake Shoppe.

What to watch: The cafe is planning a slew of community events this month, including a chocolate tasting on Friday.

Loki Coffee's matcha latte with an ube cookie. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios
