Dec 12, 2023 - Food and Drink
Salt Lake Loki Coffee offers tasty lattes in sophisticated space
Salt Lake City's Central City neighborhood has a new coffee destination.
Driving the news: Loki Coffee, co-founded by Herminia Dela Cruz He and Jake He, opened last month and offers a selection of espresso-based beverages, teas and drips in a modern, stylish space.
The intrigue: The coffeehouse (325 East 900 South) also sells baked goods, including white chocolate chip ube cookies, from the beloved Tomodachi Bake Shoppe.
What to watch: The cafe is planning a slew of community events this month, including a chocolate tasting on Friday.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.