Four Salt Lake City elementary schools recommended for closure

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Four elementary schools are at the top of the list for closure, Salt Lake City School District announced Monday. They are:

Hawthorne, 1675 S. 600 East

Mary W. Jackson, 750 W. 200 North

M. Lynn Bennion, 429 S. 800 East

Riley, 1410 S. 800 West

Driving the news: The schools were identified in preliminary recommendations, chosen from seven schools selected for possible closure.

Yes, but: The plan isn't final. A public hearing is set for Dec. 5, with a possible decision early in 2024.

The intrigue: The closures include two west-side and two east-side schools.

Some parents raised concerns that schools weren't equitably represented in meetings and other public forums, citing income inequality.

Catch up quick: Enrollment in the district is around 20,000 students — about 4,000 fewer than a decade ago.

That's the sharpest enrollment decline in the state during that time.

Details: The district's criteria for keeping or closing schools includes:

Student enrollment and nearby population

Families' proximity to other neighborhood schools

Quality of buildings

Location of districtwide programs like special education services

Zoom in: The district looked at six of the seven at-risk schools in pairs that are close together geographically, recommending the closure of one from each.

Newman would stay open and absorb most of Jackson's students.

Emerson, a special-ed hub, would stay open instead of Hawthorne.

Wasatch would remain open instead of the smaller Bennion.

Zoom out: Closures could lead to adjusted boundaries for 14 schools across the city, so the district also evaluated the domino effects at schools that aren't currently at risk of closure.

For example, the district weighed whether new boundaries would force students to cross busy roads or live too far from the nearest school to bike or walk.

Of note: District officials also recommended several changes to the popular language immersion and gifted magnet programs, moving many to different schools and offering buses to eligible students.

Worth your time: New boundary details and rationale for the recommendations are available on the district website.