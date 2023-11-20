Thanksgiving, for many people, is a celebration of gratitude and a time to reflect with your loved ones over a delicious meal.
Yes, but: That doesn't mean you need to get your kitchen dirty!
State of play: If planning and hosting aren't your strong suits, we've got a list of Salt Lake City restaurants that still have reservations available for dine-in service on Thanksgiving.
Be smart: Spaces are limited.
The steak and sushi restaurant at City Creek Center is serving a six-course meal that includes prime rib, turkey breast roulade and pumpkin pie.
- Hours: Noon-6pm
- Cost: $82 per person
The Yalecrest eatery is offering a brunch buffet for Turkey Day with breakfast and traditional Thanksgiving items.
- Hours: 10am-2pm
- Cost: $62 per adults; $24 for kids ages 11 and under; $10 for kids ages 5 and under
Mashed potatoes, candied yams and other Thanksgiving classics will be served buffet-style at this Sugar House diner.
- Cost: $44.99 per adult; $22.49 for children ages 12 and under
- Hours: 9:30am-3pm
- Of note: Reservations are recommended. Only patio seating is first-come, first-serve.
The swanky French restaurant near Little Cottonwood Canyon is pulling all the stops by offering a three-course meal, with options like honey bourbon glazed salmon, garlic butter prime rib and more.
- Hours: Noon-6pm
- Cost: $149 per adult; $65 per child ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and younger dine for free.
The Brazilian steakhouse is firing up the grill to serve a churrasco-style holiday dinner.
- Hours: 11am-8pm
- Cost: $34.95 per adult; 14.95 per child ages 7-17; Children ages 7 and under dine for free.
The Granary District's fine-dining restaurant is offering a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner with dishes like maple and apple cider glazed ham and ancho chile turkey.
- Hours: 1-5pm
- Cost: $79 for adults and $35 for children ages 4-12. Children under age 4 eat for free.