Your last-minute guide to restaurants serving on Thanksgiving in Salt Lake City

Thanksgiving, for many people, is a celebration of gratitude and a time to reflect with your loved ones over a delicious meal.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean you need to get your kitchen dirty!

State of play: If planning and hosting aren't your strong suits, we've got a list of Salt Lake City restaurants that still have reservations available for dine-in service on Thanksgiving.

Be smart: Spaces are limited.

🥩 Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi

The steak and sushi restaurant at City Creek Center is serving a six-course meal that includes prime rib, turkey breast roulade and pumpkin pie.

  • Hours: Noon-6pm
  • Cost: $82 per person

🍳 Emigration Cafe

The Yalecrest eatery is offering a brunch buffet for Turkey Day with breakfast and traditional Thanksgiving items.

  • Hours: 10am-2pm
  • Cost: $62 per adults; $24 for kids ages 11 and under; $10 for kids ages 5 and under

🍽️ Hub & Spoke Diner

Mashed potatoes, candied yams and other Thanksgiving classics will be served buffet-style at this Sugar House diner.

  • Cost: $44.99 per adult; $22.49 for children ages 12 and under
  • Hours: 9:30am-3pm
  • Of note: Reservations are recommended. Only patio seating is first-come, first-serve.

🥘 La Caille

The swanky French restaurant near Little Cottonwood Canyon is pulling all the stops by offering a three-course meal, with options like honey bourbon glazed salmon, garlic butter prime rib and more.

  • Hours: Noon-6pm
  • Cost: $149 per adult; $65 per child ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and younger dine for free.

🍗 Tucanos

The Brazilian steakhouse is firing up the grill to serve a churrasco-style holiday dinner.

  • Hours: 11am-8pm
  • Cost: $34.95 per adult; 14.95 per child ages 7-17; Children ages 7 and under dine for free.

🦃 Urban Hill

The Granary District's fine-dining restaurant is offering a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner with dishes like maple and apple cider glazed ham and ancho chile turkey.

  • Hours: 1-5pm
  • Cost: $79 for adults and $35 for children ages 4-12. Children under age 4 eat for free.
