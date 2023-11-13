Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Family Thanksgiving recipes: Pollo con recado rojo and blue Hubbard chiffon pie
Turkey Day is fast approaching, so we're sharing our favorite family recipes for some inspiration.
Kim's side dish: Pollo con recado rojo
Why it matters: I can only enjoy fluffy dinner rolls with this saucy dish.
- This recipe is inspired by pepían de pollo, a smoky chicken and vegetable stew commonly served in Guatemala.
Of note: Don't let the chiles deter you. Like most Guatemalan dishes, this plate delivers spice without the heat.
Here's what you need:
- 1 pound of ground chicken
- 1 cup of diced carrots
- 1 cup of peas
For the sauce:
- 3 Roma tomatoes
- 2 tomatillos
- 3 cups of water
- 3 dried Guajillo chiles
- 1 dried Poblano chile (remove seeds)
- 1 red bell pepper
- Half a white onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds
- Salt or chicken bouillon to taste
- Directions:
- Boil three cups of water in a large pot and place the tomatoes, tomatillos, dried chiles, bell pepper, onion, and garlic inside for eight minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the seeds and toast them on a hot pan for one minute until fragrant. Then set aside.
- Once the veggies are soft, put them in a blender (with the water from the pot and toasted seeds) and blend for two minutes.
- Pour the sauce through a mesh strainer and put it back into the large pot with the heat on low. Season with salt or chicken bouillon to your liking.
- In a separate pan, cook the ground chicken with some olive oil and add in the diced carrots and peas.
- Transfer all the chicken and veggies to the large pot, combine it with the sauce, and cook on low-medium for 20 minutes.
- Serve it as a filling for dinner rolls, pour it over your turkey or enjoy it on its own.
Blue Hubbard chiffon pie
👩🍳Erin here! Blue Hubbard chiffon pie is pumpkin pie for people who don't love pumpkin pie.
- The lightness of the egg whites lets the floral, fruity notes of blue Hubbard squash shine through — and even if you use plain ol' canned pumpkin, it loses that heavy, squashy taste.
- Pie tip: Brush a very thin layer of melted white chocolate over the cooling crust to keep the pastry from soaking up the filling.
What you need:
- 9-inch pie pan
- Store-bought pie crust (it's fine)
- 1 ¼ c squash puree or canned pumpkin
- ½ c milk
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 1 c sugar (reserve ½ c)
- 3 eggs, separated
- 1 envelope gelatin
Directions:
- Bake the pie crust according to package directions; fill with dry beans in parchment paper to keep center from rising.
- Slightly beat egg yolks. Mix with ½ c sugar, squash, milk, spices and a splash of rye or bourbon in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 2 minutes until it starts to thicken — about 8-10 minutes.
- Dissolve gelatin in ¼ c water and mix into thickened pumpkin mixture. Cool in freezer or fridge until cool to touch.
- Beat egg whites in clean bowl while slowly adding the reserved ½ c sugar, until stiff peaks form.
- Fold egg whites into cooled pumpkin mixture. Fill crust and refrigerate at least 6 hours. Serve with whipped cream.
