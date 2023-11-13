Where to get Salt Lake's best premade Thanksgiving dinners and meal kits

Share on email (opens in new window)

So you want to host, but you don't want to cook. Good news! Lots of Salt Lake restaurants and caterers are offering premade Thanksgiving dinners for takeout or delivery.

Of note: Nearly all have some sort of turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce and rolls.

Pickup and delivery options vary.

Blake's Gourmet

Details: Flexible options, with two sizes and $25 upgrades for a ham add-on or full turkey in place of breast

Flexible options, with two sizes and $25 upgrades for a ham add-on or full turkey in place of breast Pie: Pumpkin included

Pumpkin included Cost: $120 for five servings, $175 for 10

Gourmandise

Of note: Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans

Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans Pie: Lots of options sold separately

Lots of options sold separately Cost: $185 for 6, $130 for everything but the bird. Extra sides a la carte

Cuisine Unlimited

Of note: Customizable for any group size, with a la carte options and individually packaged microwavable meals for folks with limited kitchen access or mobility

Customizable for any group size, with a la carte options and individually packaged microwavable meals for folks with limited kitchen access or mobility Pie: Included in full-meal package

Included in full-meal package Cost: Varies by party size. $500 for a full meal serving 10-12

Chuck-a-Rama

Of note: One of the more affordable options we've seen

One of the more affordable options we've seen Pie: Pumpkin included

Pumpkin included Cost: $99 for four

Vessel Kitchen

Of note: Packages include everything but the bird. Gluten-free available

Packages include everything but the bird. Gluten-free available Pie: Pecan-pie bread pudding included

Pecan-pie bread pudding included Cost: $125 for four

Pago

Of note: Mac 'n' cheese with fromage forte? Yes, please

Mac 'n' cheese with fromage forte? Yes, please Pie: Apple crisp included

Apple crisp included Cost: $140 for two

SLC Eatery

Of note: Options include turkey, Beef Wellington, salmon and prime rib

Options include turkey, Beef Wellington, salmon and prime rib Pie: Choose between sweet potato, chocolate banana or lemon mousse

Cost: $175-$250 for 4-5 people, depending on protein; paid extra servings for larger parties

Harmons

Of note: Lots of mains in addition to turkey, from tamales to ham to no-meat-loaf

Lots of mains in addition to turkey, from tamales to ham to no-meat-loaf Pie: Choose from among seven options

Choose from among seven options Cost: Varies. Turkey meals cost $190 for 6-8, $230 for 10-12

Liberty Heights Fresh

Of note: Some of these options require you to roast your own bird (fresh only, never frozen), but the store will brine it for you at an added cost. Sides are premade

Some of these options require you to roast your own bird (fresh only, never frozen), but the store will brine it for you at an added cost. Sides are premade Pie: Sold separately

Sold separately Cost: A la carte pricing. Turkey starts at $59.95

Pat's BBQ

Of note: Extremely affordable, classic T-day feast — complete with yams

Extremely affordable, classic T-day feast — complete with yams Pie: Pumpkin included

Pumpkin included Cost: $125 for 6-8 people

R&R Barbeque