Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink
Where to get Salt Lake's best premade Thanksgiving dinners and meal kits
So you want to host, but you don't want to cook.
- Good news! Lots of Salt Lake restaurants and caterers are offering premade Thanksgiving dinners for takeout or delivery.
Of note: Nearly all have some sort of turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce and rolls.
- Pickup and delivery options vary.
- Details: Flexible options, with two sizes and $25 upgrades for a ham add-on or full turkey in place of breast
- Pie: Pumpkin included
- Cost: $120 for five servings, $175 for 10
- Of note: Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans
- Pie: Lots of options sold separately
- Cost: $185 for 6, $130 for everything but the bird. Extra sides a la carte
- Of note: Customizable for any group size, with a la carte options and individually packaged microwavable meals for folks with limited kitchen access or mobility
- Pie: Included in full-meal package
- Cost: Varies by party size. $500 for a full meal serving 10-12
- Of note: One of the more affordable options we've seen
- Pie: Pumpkin included
- Cost: $99 for four
- Of note: Packages include everything but the bird. Gluten-free available
- Pie: Pecan-pie bread pudding included
- Cost: $125 for four
- Of note: Mac 'n' cheese with fromage forte? Yes, please
- Pie: Apple crisp included
- Cost: $140 for two
- Of note: Options include turkey, Beef Wellington, salmon and prime rib
- Pie: Choose between sweet potato, chocolate banana or lemon mousse
- Cost: $175-$250 for 4-5 people, depending on protein; paid extra servings for larger parties
- Of note: Lots of mains in addition to turkey, from tamales to ham to no-meat-loaf
- Pie: Choose from among seven options
- Cost: Varies. Turkey meals cost $190 for 6-8, $230 for 10-12
- Of note: Some of these options require you to roast your own bird (fresh only, never frozen), but the store will brine it for you at an added cost. Sides are premade
- Pie: Sold separately
- Cost: A la carte pricing. Turkey starts at $59.95
- Of note: Extremely affordable, classic T-day feast — complete with yams
- Pie: Pumpkin included
- Cost: $125 for 6-8 people
- Of note: We ❤️creamed corn!
- Pie: Cranberry-apple crisp included
- Cost: $149.99 for 6-8 people. A la carte options too
