Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

Where to get Salt Lake's best premade Thanksgiving dinners and meal kits

Illustration of a neon sign with a turkey in it lighting up and flickering.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

So you want to host, but you don't want to cook.

  • Good news! Lots of Salt Lake restaurants and caterers are offering premade Thanksgiving dinners for takeout or delivery.

Of note: Nearly all have some sort of turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce and rolls.

  • Pickup and delivery options vary.

Blake's Gourmet

  • Details: Flexible options, with two sizes and $25 upgrades for a ham add-on or full turkey in place of breast
  • Pie: Pumpkin included
  • Cost: $120 for five servings, $175 for 10

Gourmandise

  • Of note: Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans
  • Pie: Lots of options sold separately
  • Cost: $185 for 6, $130 for everything but the bird. Extra sides a la carte

Cuisine Unlimited

  • Of note: Customizable for any group size, with a la carte options and individually packaged microwavable meals for folks with limited kitchen access or mobility
  • Pie: Included in full-meal package
  • Cost: Varies by party size. $500 for a full meal serving 10-12

Chuck-a-Rama

  • Of note: One of the more affordable options we've seen
  • Pie: Pumpkin included
  • Cost: $99 for four

Vessel Kitchen

  • Of note: Packages include everything but the bird. Gluten-free available
  • Pie: Pecan-pie bread pudding included
  • Cost: $125 for four

Pago

  • Of note: Mac 'n' cheese with fromage forte? Yes, please
  • Pie: Apple crisp included
  • Cost: $140 for two

SLC Eatery

  • Of note: Options include turkey, Beef Wellington, salmon and prime rib
  • Pie: Choose between sweet potato, chocolate banana or lemon mousse
  • Cost: $175-$250 for 4-5 people, depending on protein; paid extra servings for larger parties

Harmons

  • Of note: Lots of mains in addition to turkey, from tamales to ham to no-meat-loaf
  • Pie: Choose from among seven options
  • Cost: Varies. Turkey meals cost $190 for 6-8, $230 for 10-12

Liberty Heights Fresh

  • Of note: Some of these options require you to roast your own bird (fresh only, never frozen), but the store will brine it for you at an added cost. Sides are premade
  • Pie: Sold separately
  • Cost: A la carte pricing. Turkey starts at $59.95

Pat's BBQ

  • Of note: Extremely affordable, classic T-day feast — complete with yams
  • Pie: Pumpkin included
  • Cost: $125 for 6-8 people

R&R Barbeque

  • Of note: We ❤️creamed corn!
  • Pie: Cranberry-apple crisp included
  • Cost: $149.99 for 6-8 people. A la carte options too
