Salt Lake City launches new Lyft feature for women and nonbinary users

The Women+ Connect feature on the Lyft application. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft.

Ride-hailing app, Lyft, has rolled out a new feature in Salt Lake City that aims to match women and nonbinary riders and drivers.

Driving the news: Women+ Connect launched in dozens of U.S. cities last week.

How it works: Women and nonbinary users can opt into the feature and set up their ride preferences via the app.

Of note: A ride with a woman or nonbinary driver is not guaranteed.

If no women or nonbinary drivers are nearby, you'll be matched with a man.

Why it matters: The preference feature can lead to a more comfortable ride for women and nonbinary people.

The company has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect drivers and riders from sexual assault and harassment.

Between 2017 and 2019, Lyft received over 4,000 reports of sexual assault of passengers and drivers on its platform in the U.S., per a safety report the company released in 2021.

Between the lines: Women make up about half of all passengers on the service, but just 23% are Lyft drivers.