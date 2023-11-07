2 hours ago - Transit

Salt Lake City launches new Lyft feature for women and nonbinary users

The Women+ Connect feature on the Lyft application. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft.

Ride-hailing app, Lyft, has rolled out a new feature in Salt Lake City that aims to match women and nonbinary riders and drivers.

Driving the news: Women+ Connect launched in dozens of U.S. cities last week.

How it works: Women and nonbinary users can opt into the feature and set up their ride preferences via the app.

Of note: A ride with a woman or nonbinary driver is not guaranteed.

  • If no women or nonbinary drivers are nearby, you'll be matched with a man.

Why it matters: The preference feature can lead to a more comfortable ride for women and nonbinary people.

Between the lines: Women make up about half of all passengers on the service, but just 23% are Lyft drivers.

avatar

