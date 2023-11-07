2 hours ago - Transit
Salt Lake City launches new Lyft feature for women and nonbinary users
Ride-hailing app, Lyft, has rolled out a new feature in Salt Lake City that aims to match women and nonbinary riders and drivers.
Driving the news: Women+ Connect launched in dozens of U.S. cities last week.
How it works: Women and nonbinary users can opt into the feature and set up their ride preferences via the app.
Of note: A ride with a woman or nonbinary driver is not guaranteed.
- If no women or nonbinary drivers are nearby, you'll be matched with a man.
Why it matters: The preference feature can lead to a more comfortable ride for women and nonbinary people.
- The company has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect drivers and riders from sexual assault and harassment.
- Between 2017 and 2019, Lyft received over 4,000 reports of sexual assault of passengers and drivers on its platform in the U.S., per a safety report the company released in 2021.
Between the lines: Women make up about half of all passengers on the service, but just 23% are Lyft drivers.
