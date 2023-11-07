57 mins ago - Business

Check out Helper, Utah's historic guest houses

headshot
The hall of Key Suites has period-appropriate patterned carpet, exposed brick walls and painted molding with a red couch.

The hall at Key Suites in Helper. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Staying a night or two in Helper's historic buildings is one of the highlights of a trip to Utah's newest vacation spot.

  • It's truly like going back in time.

I stayed in the Key Suites vacation rental, formerly KeyBank. It's one of several buildings beautifully rehabilitated by Gary and Malarie DeVincent.

  • The couple is also behind rentals at the historic Sinclair station and the Lincoln Hotel.
  • See Gary's collection of antique motorcycles at the Vintage Motor Company and Corvettes-in-progress in the working garage next door.
A sitting room and kitchenette in a brick apartment with a chandelier and vintage fridge.
A sitting room in the Key Suites. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: The rooms are appointed with extreme care — and they're affordable — mostly $80 to $100 per night, with about $60 to $75 in fees.

What's next: Malarie, who grew up in Carbon County, says the family is renovating the old Newhouse Hotel with hopes of opening in 2024.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more