Check out Helper, Utah's historic guest houses

Staying a night or two in Helper's historic buildings is one of the highlights of a trip to Utah's newest vacation spot.

It's truly like going back in time.

I stayed in the Key Suites vacation rental, formerly KeyBank. It's one of several buildings beautifully rehabilitated by Gary and Malarie DeVincent.

The couple is also behind rentals at the historic Sinclair station and the Lincoln Hotel.

See Gary's collection of antique motorcycles at the Vintage Motor Company and Corvettes-in-progress in the working garage next door.

A sitting room in the Key Suites. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: The rooms are appointed with extreme care — and they're affordable — mostly $80 to $100 per night, with about $60 to $75 in fees.

What's next: Malarie, who grew up in Carbon County, says the family is renovating the old Newhouse Hotel with hopes of opening in 2024.