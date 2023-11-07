Things to do in Helper, Utah
Helper doesn't have the proximity to national parks and ski resorts that you find in Utah's other tourist centers.
- So, what's in Helper?
Turns out, a lot.
Festivals are the biggest draw, with thousands pouring into town for the upcoming Christmas Town events and light parades and the big August Arts, Music and Film Festival. Other fun events include:
- First Friday-themed parties each month April–October
- Saturday Vibes gallery strolls, activities and food semimonthly May–September
- November's Catholic Carnival
Outdoor rec opportunities abound, from the ghost towns of Spring Canyon to the county's network of ATV trails.
- The Price River is floatable and fishable in town after a dam was removed this year.
- Hike to waterfalls and ancient rock art, or make a quick day trip to the San Rafael Swell.
History (and prehistory) buffs will enjoy the Helper Museum, Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry.
Eats & drinks: Helper Beer is the big new name in town, helmed by Jaron Anderson, formerly of Templin Family Brewing. Every brew we sampled was top-notch.
- On Main Street, Balance Rock Pub and Angel's Craving taco truck are the main eateries, while the adorable Happiness Within serves up coffee all day.
