Things to do in Helper, Utah

A man in a tan brimmed hat looks at rock art carved in orange stone.

Rock art at Range Creek, near Price. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Helper doesn't have the proximity to national parks and ski resorts that you find in Utah's other tourist centers.

  • So, what's in Helper?

Turns out, a lot.

Festivals are the biggest draw, with thousands pouring into town for the upcoming Christmas Town events and light parades and the big August Arts, Music and Film Festival. Other fun events include:

Outdoor rec opportunities abound, from the ghost towns of Spring Canyon to the county's network of ATV trails.

Antique motorcycles fill a room with a wood floor, wood ceiling and brick walls.
Antique motorcycles at Helper's Vintage Motor Company museum and shop. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

History (and prehistory) buffs will enjoy the Helper Museum, Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry.

Eats & drinks: Helper Beer is the big new name in town, helmed by Jaron Anderson, formerly of Templin Family Brewing. Every brew we sampled was top-notch.

A glass of beer, etched with a logo that reads "Helper Beer"
Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
