Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Utah transportation officials are bringing back a winter safety program for drivers who don't want to waste time heading up the Cottonwood Canyons during heavy powder days.

Details: The Utah Department of Transportation's Cottonwood Canyons sticker program marks that a vehicle's tires and traction devices have been pre-inspected for winter driving conditions.

Driving the news: The program restarted this week and will run until Feb. 28, 2024.

Why it matters: Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons, home to four popular ski destinations, are prone to bumper-to-bumper traffic, aptly referred to as "the red snake," after snow storms.

When Utah's traction law is in effect, it could take a long time for officials to inspect vehicles' ability to handle the road conditions.

"The more vehicles that we can get preapproved, the faster you're going to get up to enjoy your experience," said Shawn Wright, UDOT's Cottonwood Stations supervisor, per KSL.com.

Of note: The stickers are free and not required to enter either canyon.

Even if you have a sticker, an inspection may still take place to ensure safety.

How it works: Drivers can take their cars to participating auto service shops to get them inspected after filling out an online form on UDOT's website.