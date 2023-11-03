1 hour ago - Sports

Utah Jazz unveils City Edition jersey design

The Utah Jazz have released their new City Edition uniforms featuring the state's beloved Wasatch Mountains.

The intrigue: The purple uniform brings back a fan-favorite jersey design that ran from 1996-2002.

  • During that era, the Jazz competed in two back-to-back NBA finals before succumbing to the Chicago Bulls twice in 1997 and 1998.

What we're watching: The team will debut the new uniforms in an upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12 at the Delta Center.

