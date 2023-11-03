Utah Jazz unveils City Edition jersey design

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Utah Jazz have released their new City Edition uniforms featuring the state's beloved Wasatch Mountains.

The intrigue: The purple uniform brings back a fan-favorite jersey design that ran from 1996-2002.

During that era, the Jazz competed in two back-to-back NBA finals before succumbing to the Chicago Bulls twice in 1997 and 1998.

What we're watching: The team will debut the new uniforms in an upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12 at the Delta Center.