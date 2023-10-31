Keyonte George, No. 3 of the Utah Jazz, smiles as he brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during their game at the Delta Center on Oct. 27. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Ticket sales for Utah Jazz games are up 120% this season compared to this time last year, according to StubHub.

Driving the news: Interest in attending NBA games earlier in the season is growing, Axios' Maxwell Millington writes.

Between the lines: The NBA's new in-season tournament could be driving fan interest earlier in the season, says StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

The tournament kicks off Friday.

Catch up quick: Not many knew what to expect of the Utah Jazz entering last year, Axios' Ross Terrell writes. Most fans and pundits thought it would be a season to tank after trading their two star players and landing a new coach.

They surprised a lot of people with a hot start, winning 10 of their first 13 games.

Yes, but: Utah came back down to Earth and missed the playoffs finishing 37-45 in a stacked Western Conference.

What they're saying: "NBA (ticket) sales are up 60% compared to this time last year," says Budelli.

The intrigue: The Jazz ranked in the top 15 in tickets sold for away games this season, per StubHub.

What's next: Coming off their loss against the Denver Nuggets last night, the Jazz play vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center on Nov. 1.