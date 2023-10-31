Utah Jazz ticket sales surge
Ticket sales for Utah Jazz games are up 120% this season compared to this time last year, according to StubHub.
Driving the news: Interest in attending NBA games earlier in the season is growing, Axios' Maxwell Millington writes.
Between the lines: The NBA's new in-season tournament could be driving fan interest earlier in the season, says StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.
- The tournament kicks off Friday.
Catch up quick: Not many knew what to expect of the Utah Jazz entering last year, Axios' Ross Terrell writes. Most fans and pundits thought it would be a season to tank after trading their two star players and landing a new coach.
- They surprised a lot of people with a hot start, winning 10 of their first 13 games.
- Yes, but: Utah came back down to Earth and missed the playoffs finishing 37-45 in a stacked Western Conference.
What they're saying: "NBA (ticket) sales are up 60% compared to this time last year," says Budelli.
The intrigue: The Jazz ranked in the top 15 in tickets sold for away games this season, per StubHub.
What's next: Coming off their loss against the Denver Nuggets last night, the Jazz play vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center on Nov. 1.
