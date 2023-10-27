Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

More than 70% of Salt Lakers have commutes under 30 minutes.

That share grew during the pandemic.

By the numbers: 26% of workers in the Salt Lake metro area have commutes shorter than 15 minutes, per a new Axios analysis of census data, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Another 45% spend 15-29 minutes getting to work.

The big picture: Nationally, 36.8% of U.S. workers had a commute of 15–29 minutes in 2022, up from 35.6% in 2019.

Another 26% had a commute of less than 15 minutes, up from 24.8%.

Of note: These findings don't include employees who work from home, and thus have a commute time of zero — or maybe a minute or two, if you stop to pour a cup of coffee on your way to your home office.