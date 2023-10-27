9 hours ago - News
Salt Lake's commute times are shrinking
More than 70% of Salt Lakers have commutes under 30 minutes.
- That share grew during the pandemic.
By the numbers: 26% of workers in the Salt Lake metro area have commutes shorter than 15 minutes, per a new Axios analysis of census data, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.
- Another 45% spend 15-29 minutes getting to work.
The big picture: Nationally, 36.8% of U.S. workers had a commute of 15–29 minutes in 2022, up from 35.6% in 2019.
- Another 26% had a commute of less than 15 minutes, up from 24.8%.
Of note: These findings don't include employees who work from home, and thus have a commute time of zero — or maybe a minute or two, if you stop to pour a cup of coffee on your way to your home office.
- Instead, the results are based on the approximately 136.2 million Americans ages 16 or older with non-WFH jobs as of 2022.
