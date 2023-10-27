The top horror movies filmed in Utah

Share on email (opens in new window)

A house in the Avenues was used to show Mike Myers house in Halloween 5. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Have you noticed something eerily familiar lurking in the background of the horror flicks you're watching this month?

Turns out a lot of scary movies were filmed in Utah!

Here are some of the highlights:

🧓🏻 "Hereditary"

Ari Aster's 2018 drama depicts a family's paranormal encounters after the death of their grandmother. "Hereditary" earned $82.85 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: Across Utah in Salt Lake City, Park City, Sandy and at Utah Film Studios.

The school scenes were filmed at West High School in Salt Lake City.

🥀 "Midsommar"

Aster returned to Utah for 2019's "Midsommar," about a toxic relationship unraveling at a seemingly-idyllic festival in rural Sweden.

Location: A couple of the film's tragic opening scenes are filmed in downtown's Exchange Place alley and a suburban home in Draper.

🔪 Halloween 4, 5 and 6

"Halloween 5" shows villain Michael Myers' home in the Avenues.

Other locations: About 20 scenes from the horror franchise were filmed around Utah.

The sanitarium in "Halloween 4" was filmed at an apartment building east of City Creek in the Avenues.

Erin, here! The Strode family house from "Halloween 6" is in my neighborhood!

🚡 "Frozen"

Audiences reportedly fainted at the 2010 Sundance premier of the ski-trip thriller about three friends who try to survive a night while stranded on a lift.

Location: "Frozen" was filmed at Snowbasin ski resort.

💉 "The Stand"

The Emmy-winning 1994 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's post-apocalyptic novel brought stars like Gary Sinise, Rob Lowe and Kathy Bates to Utah, where most of the scenes were filmed.

Locations: Lots, from Cedar Fort to Ogden.

One fan made a road trip of it, showing the locations next to images from the show.

🎹 "Carnival of Souls"

The 1962 cult classic follows a church organist to Salt Lake City, where she becomes obsessed with an abandoned carnival pavilion.

Scenes were shot around Utah, but the film's centerpiece — the deserted carnival — was the old Saltair building, which was destroyed by an arsonist in 1970.

🎄"Silent Night, Deadly Night"

The first installment in the slasher-Santa series was set and filmed around Utah in 1984.

Locations: Most of the scenes are in Wasatch County, but a Westminster College building was shown as a mental hospital.

🥦 "Troll 2"

Don't worry, we wouldn't forget this one! Widely lauded as the worst movie ever made, "Troll 2's" Italian director descended on Park City in 1989 to hire an amateur cast of locals who couldn't understand the non-English-speaking crew's instructions — or the script itself.

The movie is about vegetarian cannibal goblins, so it's unclear whether better writing would have helped.

Location: Most of the movie is filmed in and around Morgan. Look for the mountainside letter "M."