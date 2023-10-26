Why most Salt Lake City millennials can't afford to buy homes
Many young Salt Lake City homebuyers are enlisting family help as the cost of homes become increasingly out of reach.
Why it matters: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.
- A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money to afford their down payment, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.
Zoom in: The median sales price of a Salt Lake City home last month was $545,000, per Redfin.
- Millennials in the Salt Lake City metro area accounted for 55% of mortgage purchases for the first half of this year.
Catch up quick: Millennial mortgage applications were up less than 1% for the first half of 2023, compared to the same time last year, according to figures LendingTree shared with Axios.
- In the first half of 2022, nearly 52% of LendingTree's mortgage requests across the U.S. came from millennials. In the first half of 2023, that figure dropped to roughly 50%.
What's happening: Mortgage rates have pushed many house hunters, especially young buyers, out of the market.
Yes, but: Millennials still make up a large share of first-time buyers.
The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.
- The groups said they worried about the impact the high interest rates were having on the volatile real estate market in a letter sent earlier this month to the Federal Reserve Board.
