Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do

What to do around Salt Lake City this weekend | Oct. 27-29

headshot
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There's plenty to do in Salt Lake City ahead of Halloween this weekend.

🎃 Freaky Friday

Sunday's Best is throwing what it calls "the Halloween party of the year." The rager will feature a costume contest, multiple bars and a patio lounge.

When: Friday at 9pm

Where: 10672 State St., Sandy

Admission: $35 per ticket

🏀 Jazz v. Clippers

The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers at home after losing against the Sacramento Kings in their season opener.

When: Friday at 7:30pm

Where: Delta Center

Admission: Tickets start at $17

🕷️ Halloween Market

The Urban Arts Gallery will organize a Halloween market, fashion show and exhibit titled "What Lurks in the Night" in Salt Lake City.

  • Boozy beverages like cider and wine will be available.

When: Sunday noon-7pm

Where: 116 S Rio Grande St.

Admission: Free

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more