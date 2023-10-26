What to do around Salt Lake City this weekend | Oct. 27-29

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty to do in Salt Lake City ahead of Halloween this weekend.

Sunday's Best is throwing what it calls "the Halloween party of the year." The rager will feature a costume contest, multiple bars and a patio lounge.

When: Friday at 9pm

Where: 10672 State St., Sandy

Admission: $35 per ticket

The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers at home after losing against the Sacramento Kings in their season opener.

When: Friday at 7:30pm

Where: Delta Center

Admission: Tickets start at $17

The Urban Arts Gallery will organize a Halloween market, fashion show and exhibit titled "What Lurks in the Night" in Salt Lake City.

Boozy beverages like cider and wine will be available.

When: Sunday noon-7pm

Where: 116 S Rio Grande St.

Admission: Free