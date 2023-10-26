What to do around Salt Lake City this weekend | Oct. 27-29
There's plenty to do in Salt Lake City ahead of Halloween this weekend.
🎃 Freaky Friday
Sunday's Best is throwing what it calls "the Halloween party of the year." The rager will feature a costume contest, multiple bars and a patio lounge.
When: Friday at 9pm
Where: 10672 State St., Sandy
Admission: $35 per ticket
🏀 Jazz v. Clippers
The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers at home after losing against the Sacramento Kings in their season opener.
When: Friday at 7:30pm
Where: Delta Center
Admission: Tickets start at $17
🕷️ Halloween Market
The Urban Arts Gallery will organize a Halloween market, fashion show and exhibit titled "What Lurks in the Night" in Salt Lake City.
- Boozy beverages like cider and wine will be available.
When: Sunday noon-7pm
Where: 116 S Rio Grande St.
Admission: Free
