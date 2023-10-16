50 mins ago - Food and Drink

New Asian fusion restaurant Tokyo Tower offers SLC affordable sushi

Kim Bojórquez
Tokyo Tower sushi. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Tokyo Tower, the latest sushi and Asian fusion restaurant to open in Salt Lake City, offers affordable bites without sacrificing quality.

By the numbers: Sushi rolls at the restaurant, named after the Japanese landmark, range from $8.59 to $10.99, with generous portions of raw fish.

Between the lines: Co-owner and restaurateur Hailiang Lin is also behind the local Korean BBQ chain OMBU Grill.

  • Notable plates include an eight-piece chef's choice nigiri ($16.99) and the summer citrus roll with shrimp tempura and salmon ($9.59).

Details: For carnitarians, or non-fish eaters, the Tokyo-style eatery also serves dishes like roasted quail, short ribs with black pepper sauce and other familiar American Chinese staples.

Between the dividers: Most dining tables are separated by dividers and pull-down curtains that supply privacy from other patrons, making it an ideal spot for dates or large groups.

Of note: Reservations are available on their website.

