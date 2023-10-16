Share on email (opens in new window)

Tokyo Tower, the latest sushi and Asian fusion restaurant to open in Salt Lake City, offers affordable bites without sacrificing quality.

By the numbers: Sushi rolls at the restaurant, named after the Japanese landmark, range from $8.59 to $10.99, with generous portions of raw fish.

Between the lines: Co-owner and restaurateur Hailiang Lin is also behind the local Korean BBQ chain OMBU Grill.

Notable plates include an eight-piece chef's choice nigiri ($16.99) and the summer citrus roll with shrimp tempura and salmon ($9.59).

Details: For carnitarians, or non-fish eaters, the Tokyo-style eatery also serves dishes like roasted quail, short ribs with black pepper sauce and other familiar American Chinese staples.

Between the dividers: Most dining tables are separated by dividers and pull-down curtains that supply privacy from other patrons, making it an ideal spot for dates or large groups.

Of note: Reservations are available on their website.