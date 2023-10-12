Share on email (opens in new window)

Oops here - Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utahns are more likely than most Americans to work from home, new census data show.

And fewer Utahns went back to in-person work after 2021, suggesting employers and workers alike are relatively amenable to remote work.

By the numbers: 18% of employed Utahns worked from home in 2022, down from 20% in 2021.

Nationally, about 15% worked from home in 2022, a 2.7% drop from the year before.

The big picture: Workers in America's biggest, most competitive cities aren't giving up the flexibility and savings — in time and gas money — of working from home, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report.

Zoom out: The numbers are much higher on both the East and West coasts and in other large metros.

Boulder, Colorado, had the highest share of remote workers of any metro area last year, at 32%. Denver wasn't far behind.

San Francisco and San Jose were both in the top 10. Their main rival for tech jobs — Austin, Texas — was even higher.

Just over 25% of the Washington, D.C. metro area workforce is remote — the 6th highest rate of any city, and more than any state.

The intrigue: While working from home is most common in major cities nationally, most of Utah's smaller metros are also keeping up.

Zoom in: Ogden-Clearfield saw its work-from-home rates grow, from 17.8% to 18.2%, and Provo-Orem had the state's highest rate in 2022, at 19.3%.

At 15.8%, St. George also exceeded the national average. Logan, at 14.4% was the only Utah metro that did not.

Of note: Utah's biggest metro — Salt Lake City — saw the state's biggest decline, from 22.9% to 18.9%.

That's a sharper drop than in the nation as a whole.

What we're watching: Whether Utah's work-from-home will continue to equalize between urban Salt Lake and counties that are more suburban — and even rural.