The Asher Adams, a planned hotel at The Gateway, is one step closer to completion.

Driving the news: Luxury developers The Athens Group recently topped off construction of what is set to become an eight-story Marriott Autograph Collection hotel with 225 guest rooms.

Image: Courtesy The Athens Group

Why it matters: The development is intended to revitalize the historic 1909 Union Pacific railroad station, which will include 13 guest suites, and bring in new food, drink and entertainment options to the area.

What's next: The hotel is on schedule to open in fall 2024.