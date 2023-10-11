When fans of the Utah Jazz stand up and dance to the music vibrating through the Delta Center, one man is pulling the strings.

Axios talked to DJ Joune, the team's official "vibe curator" to learn how he picks the hype music played during games.

Plus: We made a playlist of the team's favorites!

Driving the news: DJ Joune is prepping his playlist right now for the season's first preseason home game on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

How it works: DJ Joune selects about 60% of the music in advance, with an eye to the latest hits, familiar crowd-pleasers — and, most importantly, what the team wants to hear.

"That's one way to tell them, 'Hey, we welcome you. We welcome your vibe. We welcome your energy. We want to make sure you feel heard,'" DJ Joune told Axios.

He scans the players' social media for any song or artist mentions, and they message each other to discuss requests.

Then he finds other songs to fire up the crowd that can be seamlessly paired with the players' picks. "I have to mix it and implement it so smooth that it feels like it's one big energy," DJ Joune told Axios.

The playlist: Here are a few favorites requested by Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

"All My Life" by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Fukumean" by Gunna

"FE!N" by Travis Scott

"Sprinter" by Dave

"Calling For You," by Drake, featuring 21 Savage

Of note: DJ Joune sticks to family-friendly edits in the arena; for our Spotify version, we grabbed the originals.

What they're saying: "I want them to feel like they're at home, and they're embraced, and they have our whole stadium behind them," DJ Joune said. "That's the way our crowds communicate with their players that we have their back. The louder they get, the more appreciated the players are for what they do."

The intrigue: When teams from America's biggest cities visit, DJ Joune tries to disabuse the guests of "certain expectations" they have of Utah — namely that it's sedate.

"In reality, when they come here, they realize it's one of the loudest arenas in the whole NBA," DJ Joune said.

Zoom in: Local artists get pride of place from Joune's playlists.

Mike Styles and Doumie are two of his favorites.

At the buzzer: "What we want is a crowd to give us their best. Whatever they've got left, that's what we want," DJ Joune said — and he's got a few tracks to make that happen.

"Black Skinhead," Joel Fletcher remix by Kanye West

"Day One" by Tyga

"Pepas" by Farruko

What's next: Listen for beats from Drake's new album this season.