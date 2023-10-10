1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Our new favorite cocktail at Copper Common

Kim Bojórquez

K&A coktail. Photo: Courtesy Kim Bojórquez/Axios

I recently hit up Copper Common, one of my favorite downtown bars, for some late-night cocktails.

What happened: My friend, Annie, wasn't in the mood for a hard drink, so she ordered a sparkling water mocktail, but "tiki-style."

  • The result was an off-menu, tropical libation.
  • After taking a sip, I enjoyed it so much I ordered the same drink — but with alcohol.
  • We couldn't stop raving about the concoction for its sweet citrus notes.

Details: The Jamaica rum-infused cocktail is made with a mix of pineapple, lime, honey, orgeat and a few dashes of cinnamon bitters.

  • The rums used are Smith & Cross and Real McCoy.

Before leaving, we asked the bartender for the recipe. He wrote it down on receipt paper and let us name the special beverage because we were such big fans.

  • That's how the "K&A" was born. (We combined our first name initials.)

The bottom line: If you're ever in the area, give it a try and tell us what you think.

