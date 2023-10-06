Utah State Aggies take on Colorado State Rams this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Utah State welcomes Colorado State to Logan Saturday in its second conference game of the season.

Catch up quick: The Aggies are 2-3 through their first five games, dropping their Mountain West opener against Air Force in week three.

Yes, but: USU is coming off a thrilling win over UConn, rallying from 17 points behind to win on the road.

The latest: Aggies' sophomore safety Ike Larsen was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after he blocked an extra point attempt in that game with 40 seconds left to help seal the victory.

Be smart: Kickoff is tomorrow at 6pm at Maverik Stadium.

The game will be televised on KJZZ and be streamed online via the Mountain West Network.

The odds: The Rams are favored by 1.5 points with the over/under set at 64 points, according to PlayPicks.