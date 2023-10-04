1 hour ago - News

A Halloween-themed cocktail bar lurks in the Grand America Hotel

Erin Alberty

Photo: Courtesy of Grand America Hotel

A Halloween cocktail lounge lurks in the shadows of the Grand America, with a menu of creepy craft potions and bewitching bar bites.

  • The Gibson Lounge has transformed into a "themed bar experience" in October.

What's happening: The wood-paneled lounge is decked out like a ghostly gothic manor and is serving a specialty menu 4pm to midnight daily until Oct. 31.

Details: Fall flavors get the spotlight on the six-drink list.

  • The Zombie ($17) returns to its roots with a recipe that closely matches Don the Beachcomber's 1930s cinnamon-and-anise-infused tiki classic.
  • The Gravedigger ($16) mixes spiced cider and ginger beer with a tequila-charcoal concoction.
  • On the sunnier side: the Vampire's Kiss ($19) — think gin fizz, plus aviation — and Black Dahlia ($17) chartreuse and vodka with citrus.
