1 hour ago - News
A Halloween-themed cocktail bar lurks in the Grand America Hotel
A Halloween cocktail lounge lurks in the shadows of the Grand America, with a menu of creepy craft potions and bewitching bar bites.
- The Gibson Lounge has transformed into a "themed bar experience" in October.
What's happening: The wood-paneled lounge is decked out like a ghostly gothic manor and is serving a specialty menu 4pm to midnight daily until Oct. 31.
Details: Fall flavors get the spotlight on the six-drink list.
- The Zombie ($17) returns to its roots with a recipe that closely matches Don the Beachcomber's 1930s cinnamon-and-anise-infused tiki classic.
- The Gravedigger ($16) mixes spiced cider and ginger beer with a tequila-charcoal concoction.
- On the sunnier side: the Vampire's Kiss ($19) — think gin fizz, plus aviation — and Black Dahlia ($17) chartreuse and vodka with citrus.
