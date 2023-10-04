Share on email (opens in new window)

A Halloween cocktail lounge lurks in the shadows of the Grand America, with a menu of creepy craft potions and bewitching bar bites.

The Gibson Lounge has transformed into a "themed bar experience" in October.

What's happening: The wood-paneled lounge is decked out like a ghostly gothic manor and is serving a specialty menu 4pm to midnight daily until Oct. 31.

Details: Fall flavors get the spotlight on the six-drink list.