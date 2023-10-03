34 mins ago - News

What to expect at the upcoming 2023 mayoral debate

On Wednesday night, Salt Lake City mayoral candidates are set to take center stage at a live debate hosted by PBS Utah, KUER and The Salt Lake Tribune.

State of play: Former Mayor Rocky Anderson, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and community activist Michael Valentine are in a three-way race, where homelessness and affordable housing have surfaced as central issues.

Why it matters: The debate is expected to be one of the most-watched events where voters can learn about each candidate's platform less than a month before mail-in ballots start to roll out on Oct. 31.

The latest: Days before the scheduled debate, a lawsuit was filed by Salt Lake City residents and business owners against the city over the proliferation of homeless encampments, a violation of city ordinances and state law, the complaint alleges.

  • David Ibarra, a former 2019 mayoral candidate who ran against Mendenhall, and later endorsed her after losing the primary, is one of nine plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
  • He's now backing Anderson, Mendenhall's biggest rival, and is helping fund ads slamming the city's efforts to reduce homelessness.
  • Ibarra told The Tribune the lawsuit was not politically motivated.

The other side: "The lawsuit oversimplifies the intricate legal and practical considerations of what is a very complex issue," Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, said in a statement to Axios.

  • "Fundamentally, we disagree that the response to this complicated issue should be taken out of the hands of elected officials and policy experts," he added.

By the numbers: Public polling has yet to be released in the upcoming mayoral race, but Mendenhall has emerged as the top fundraiser.

  • The incumbent raised $212,195 in total contributions from February to July, compared to Anderson's $101,780, per campaign finance records.
  • Valentine raised $115 during that time period.
  • The next campaign finance filing deadline is Thursday.

Be smart: Viewers can watch the debate on live television on PBS Utah or hear it on KUER 90.1 starting at 6pm.

  • The host news organizations will also stream the event on their websites and social media channels.
  • The Tribune's executive editor Lauren Gustus will moderate.

What's next: Look out for Axios Salt Lake City's upcoming voter guide.

  • The general election is Nov. 21.
