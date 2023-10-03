On Wednesday night, Salt Lake City mayoral candidates are set to take center stage at a live debate hosted by PBS Utah, KUER and The Salt Lake Tribune.

State of play: Former Mayor Rocky Anderson, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and community activist Michael Valentine are in a three-way race, where homelessness and affordable housing have surfaced as central issues.

Why it matters: The debate is expected to be one of the most-watched events where voters can learn about each candidate's platform less than a month before mail-in ballots start to roll out on Oct. 31.

The latest: Days before the scheduled debate, a lawsuit was filed by Salt Lake City residents and business owners against the city over the proliferation of homeless encampments, a violation of city ordinances and state law, the complaint alleges.

David Ibarra, a former 2019 mayoral candidate who ran against Mendenhall, and later endorsed her after losing the primary, is one of nine plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

He's now backing Anderson, Mendenhall's biggest rival, and is helping fund ads slamming the city's efforts to reduce homelessness.

Ibarra told The Tribune the lawsuit was not politically motivated.

The other side: "The lawsuit oversimplifies the intricate legal and practical considerations of what is a very complex issue," Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, said in a statement to Axios.

"Fundamentally, we disagree that the response to this complicated issue should be taken out of the hands of elected officials and policy experts," he added.

By the numbers: Public polling has yet to be released in the upcoming mayoral race, but Mendenhall has emerged as the top fundraiser.

The incumbent raised $212,195 in total contributions from February to July, compared to Anderson's $101,780, per campaign finance records.

Valentine raised $115 during that time period.

The next campaign finance filing deadline is Thursday.

Be smart: Viewers can watch the debate on live television on PBS Utah or hear it on KUER 90.1 starting at 6pm.

The host news organizations will also stream the event on their websites and social media channels.

The Tribune's executive editor Lauren Gustus will moderate.

What's next: Look out for Axios Salt Lake City's upcoming voter guide.