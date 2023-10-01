40 mins ago - News

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 20 new temples

Erin Alberty
Illustration of the Salt Lake Temple with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday announced the sites of 20 new temples, most in North and South America.

  • Church president Russell M. Nelson unveiled the locations in a video announcement during the weekend's General Conference.
  • Nelson did not attend in person, as he was recovering from a back injury.

Details: Six of the new temples will be in the United States, with plans in Kahului, Hawai'i; Fairbanks, Alaska; Vancouver, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Roanoke, Virginia.

  • Another is slated for Cancún, Mexico.

South American temples include: Piura and Huancayo, Peru; Goiânia and João Pessoa, Brazil; and Viña del Mar, Chile.

Four were announced for Africa: Cape Coast, Ghana; Calabar, Nigeria; Luanda, Angola; and Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Asia, temples are planned for Osaka, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Laoag, Philippines.

  • Sava'i, Samoa will be the church's newest temple in Oceania.

The big picture: The church has 177 temples operating worldwide, with another 54 under construction, 5 in renovations and 99 announced.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more