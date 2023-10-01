Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 20 new temples
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday announced the sites of 20 new temples, most in North and South America.
- Church president Russell M. Nelson unveiled the locations in a video announcement during the weekend's General Conference.
- Nelson did not attend in person, as he was recovering from a back injury.
Details: Six of the new temples will be in the United States, with plans in Kahului, Hawai'i; Fairbanks, Alaska; Vancouver, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Roanoke, Virginia.
- Another is slated for Cancún, Mexico.
South American temples include: Piura and Huancayo, Peru; Goiânia and João Pessoa, Brazil; and Viña del Mar, Chile.
Four were announced for Africa: Cape Coast, Ghana; Calabar, Nigeria; Luanda, Angola; and Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In Asia, temples are planned for Osaka, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Laoag, Philippines.
- Sava'i, Samoa will be the church's newest temple in Oceania.
The big picture: The church has 177 temples operating worldwide, with another 54 under construction, 5 in renovations and 99 announced.
