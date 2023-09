Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cosplayers wait for the costume contest at FanX 2023 in the Salt Palace Convention Center. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Utah is known for its high-caliber cosplay, and revelers at FanX did not disappoint this weekend.

Here were some of our favorites:

Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Clickers take over Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

May the force be with you. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios