It's time for Salt Lake's annual fan takeover with thousands of costumed revelers appearing downtown to geek out over their favorite pillars of pop culture.

FanX is back for its 10th year at the Salt Palace.

Here's what you need to know to make the most of the event:

See celebrities

This year's lineup is exceptionally high-profile with the stars of "Back to the Future" in town. It also includes:

Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Dermot Mulroney and Jamie Kennedy from "Scream"

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Carrie Anne Moss and Krysten Ritter from "The Defenders," "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones"

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from "The Karate Kid," with Peyton List from "Cobra Kai"

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez from "Saved By the Bell"

Photos: Available with individual stars or groups. Check online for schedule openings.

Prices range from $50 to $500 for a group shot with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Tom Wilson (Biff Tannen) and James Tolkan (Principal Strickland).

Autographs: Prices range from $40 to $225.

Star panels: Watch your favorites in audience Q&As at no extra cost.

Discussions may follow an unusual path this year because actors are not speaking about films or shows tied to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Speakers range from Carey Jones, Katee Sackhoff, Gina Carano and Daniel Logan from "The Mandalorian" to "Dr. Who's" Karen Gillan, Alex Kingston and Arthur Darvill and fantasy favorite Andy Serkis.

Nerding together

Topical panels cover a host of niche fandoms, from kawaii culture to H.P. Lovecraft's impact on horror.

Activities include art workshops, voice acting tips and a Disney game night.

Set aside a couple of hours to stroll the vendor floor or take the family to KidCon.

Check out the Delorean display and selfie fundraiser for Parkinson's research at Celebrity Row.

Dress up: Find your fellow fans at cosplay meet-ups and learn to make your costumes better.

Erin's thought bubble: The cosplay contest at 7pm on Saturday is the highlight of the weekend, with a huge audience cheering wildly for Salt Lake's best costumers.

Details

Admission: Single-day tickets are $30 for Friday or $40 for Saturday.

Multi-day and premium tickets are also available.

Time: 11am–8pm Friday and 10am–9pm Saturday