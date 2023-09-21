Madsen Park gets a makeover — and a festival
Salt Lake City hopes to rev up the North Temple area with a festival this weekend at a park that closed for months last year amid complaints of rampant crime.
Why it matters: Madsen Park, near 900 West and North Temple, is in a historically underserved neighborhood frequently blocked to the south by freight rail traffic and sitting at the edge of an industrial area awash in empty gravel lots.
- But the park and the neighborhood are changing fast with new developments.
Catch up quick: The city closed the park for a few months starting in December 2021 after neighbors complained it had become a "safe haven" for crime.
- It reopened last year after a heavy-duty cleanup and repairs, including the removal of some fencing and a berm that neighbors said were providing cover for drug dealing and illegal camping.
- Since then, neighbors tell Axios the park has become much safer.
Flashback: The city at one point looked at moving the park altogether to a "more central" location on 900 West.
Yes, but: That proposal is almost certain to be withdrawn. A city report in August noted "tremendous" development in the surrounding neighborhood, including hundreds of new apartments under construction.
- "This type of development has only increased the need and the possibilities for activation of a previously under-utilized site as close to North Temple as possible," staffers wrote.
The big picture: Despite its past controversy, the park has secured funding for big future improvements.
- Community meetings to plan renovations will begin next year, with construction likely to start in 2026, the city's Public Lands Department spokesperson Mia McCain told Axios.
What's next: While it awaits renovation, the city will celebrate the park and the neighborhood this weekend with a free fall festival.
- Live music, artists, and vendors will be on site from noon to 7pm on Saturday.
Yes, there's beer: Red Rock Brewing will be there to sell $4 pints, city officials announced Wednesday.
