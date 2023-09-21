A couple of picnics in the shade at Madsen Park yesterday while new apartments are built across the street. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Salt Lake City hopes to rev up the North Temple area with a festival this weekend at a park that closed for months last year amid complaints of rampant crime.

Why it matters: Madsen Park, near 900 West and North Temple, is in a historically underserved neighborhood frequently blocked to the south by freight rail traffic and sitting at the edge of an industrial area awash in empty gravel lots.

But the park and the neighborhood are changing fast with new developments.

Catch up quick: The city closed the park for a few months starting in December 2021 after neighbors complained it had become a "safe haven" for crime.

It reopened last year after a heavy-duty cleanup and repairs, including the removal of some fencing and a berm that neighbors said were providing cover for drug dealing and illegal camping.

Since then, neighbors tell Axios the park has become much safer.

Flashback: The city at one point looked at moving the park altogether to a "more central" location on 900 West.

Yes, but: That proposal is almost certain to be withdrawn. A city report in August noted "tremendous" development in the surrounding neighborhood, including hundreds of new apartments under construction.

"This type of development has only increased the need and the possibilities for activation of a previously under-utilized site as close to North Temple as possible," staffers wrote.

The big picture: Despite its past controversy, the park has secured funding for big future improvements.

Community meetings to plan renovations will begin next year, with construction likely to start in 2026, the city's Public Lands Department spokesperson Mia McCain told Axios.

What's next: While it awaits renovation, the city will celebrate the park and the neighborhood this weekend with a free fall festival.

Live music, artists, and vendors will be on site from noon to 7pm on Saturday.

Yes, there's beer: Red Rock Brewing will be there to sell $4 pints, city officials announced Wednesday.