What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 8–10
It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for fairs and festivals.
Utah State Fair
From the top of the Ferris wheel to rodeo dust, the fair has something for everyone.
- Check under the "Things to Do" dropdown menu on the fair's website for a daily schedule of events and attractions.
When: Sept. 7-17
Cost: Varies by ticket type.
Salt Lake Greek Festival
Yum, yum and more yum. Opa!
When: Friday-Sunday.
Where: 279 S. 300 West
Admission: $5, free for kids 5 and younger.
Avenues Street Fair
Head uphill for one of Salt Lake's biggest street fairs, with artists, food vendors, performers and a children's parade.
When: 9am-6pm Saturday
Where: 7th Avenue, between H and N Streets.
Cost: Free.
East Central Community Summer Fair
Grab some grub and play some games with the neighbors.
When: 4-7pm Saturday
Where: Near the Outreach Community Garden, 453 S. 1100 East
Cost: Free.
Get to the River Festival
Kick off week 2 of the 30-day celebration of the Jordan River with a day of service, followed by sips in a beer garden at Fisher Mansion.
When: Saturday has more activities, including scavenger hunts and Bluffdale's Scarecrow Walk which will be ongoing all month.
Where: Multiple locations from Lehi to Rose Park. Check the event calendar for details.
Cost: Free.
