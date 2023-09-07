What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 8–10

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for fairs and festivals.

From the top of the Ferris wheel to rodeo dust, the fair has something for everyone.

Check under the "Things to Do" dropdown menu on the fair's website for a daily schedule of events and attractions.

When: Sept. 7-17

Cost: Varies by ticket type.

Yum, yum and more yum. Opa!

When: Friday-Sunday.

Where: 279 S. 300 West

Admission: $5, free for kids 5 and younger.

Head uphill for one of Salt Lake's biggest street fairs, with artists, food vendors, performers and a children's parade.

When: 9am-6pm Saturday

Where: 7th Avenue, between H and N Streets.

Cost: Free.

Grab some grub and play some games with the neighbors.

When: 4-7pm Saturday

Where: Near the Outreach Community Garden, 453 S. 1100 East

Cost: Free.

Kick off week 2 of the 30-day celebration of the Jordan River with a day of service, followed by sips in a beer garden at Fisher Mansion.

When: Saturday has more activities, including scavenger hunts and Bluffdale's Scarecrow Walk which will be ongoing all month.

Where: Multiple locations from Lehi to Rose Park. Check the event calendar for details.

Cost: Free.